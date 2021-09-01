Woman pistol-whipped at Shreveport Circle K says she was standing up for pregnant cashier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman who pulled out her phone to record a man who pulled a gun and threatened the cashier at a Shreveport convenience store only to be pistol-whipped moments later says she has gotten some backlash for sharing it on social media, but she does not regret speaking up.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Circle K on Line Avenue and Pierremont while she was waiting in line to pay for a cold drink.

“You just threatened to smack her! You threatened violence,” the woman can be heard saying to the man who would turn around and assault her moments later.

“The cashier had carded the girl, who was trying to buy cigarillos and they just started arguing and the next thing I know, this man pulled out a gun on this woman behind the register,” the woman said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with KTAL/KMSS.

While she prefers to remain anonymous, she says she wanted to explain why she spoke up and started recording the video.

“It just got out of control to the point where I thought he was going to hurt her and I thought for sure if he realized there were other people watching him and other people knew, that he would just stop,” she said.

Unfortunately, that’s not what happened.

“He came up to me and showed me the gun in his pants and hit my arm and threw my phone across the room, it hit the window, and broke my phone and then they left.”

Shreveport police have identified the man as 21-year-old Jakoby Frazier. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, as well as aggravated battery and illegal carrying of weapons.

Frazier was seen leaving the store with another man and a woman in a blue Ford Mustang shortly after the attack.

“Honestly, I don’t think he needs to go to prison or anything crazy. I just think someone needs to have a talk to the kid,” said the victim.

Not everyone has been supportive of her choice to speak up and share the video on social media.

“I regret posting it. I believe if I were in a neighborhood I’m more familiar with such as Mooretown or Ingleside someone else in line would have spoken up.”

In spite of some of the negative reactions and threats, she says she does not regret speaking up for the cashier.

“If I was put in that situation again, I would end up doing the same thing.”

View the full video below:

Shreveport police say they never want a citizen to risk their own personal safety in any situation. They suggest that if you see illegal activity or behavior that is threatening or poses danger to others, it is better to note details like descriptions of the people involved, their vehicles, and license plate numbers and contact police as soon as it is safe to do so.

Bond on the charges Frazier is facing has been set at $75,000.

Police are asking for anyone with information as to Frazier’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.