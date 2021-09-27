Woman pleads guilty in masterminding death of son’s father after he was given sole custody

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The third person in the March 2019 homicide of a Benton man, just two days after a Bossier Parish judge awarded him sole custody of their then 8-year-old son pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday morning.

Shawna Jones, 31, was one of three people indicted in the death of Caleb Pippenger, who on March 15, 2019, was found dead in the front yard of his Benton home during a family gathering.

Jones, who was arrested on July 27, 2019, was the last of the three arrested in the case, with Justin Sepulvado, the shooter, being arrested May 21, 2019, and Alisa Lochabay, who was with Sepulvdo on the night of the murder, arrested on June 14, 2019.

In August 2019, Jones and Alisa Lochabay each were indicted on one count of second-degree murder in Pippenger’s death, and Justin Sepulvado was indicted on one count of first-degree murder.

While Sepulvado later admitted he pulled the trigger, Jones was believed to be the mastermind behind the murder. Lochabay just happened to be in Sepulvado’s vehicle when got out and shot Pippenger.

In a September 2020, plea deal, Lochabay pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, aggravated assault, and was sentenced to five years, all of which was suspended except for the 18 months she had already served while awaiting trial. As part of the plea deal, she agreed to testify against Sepulvado.

Then, in February, Sepulvado accepted a plea deal that dropped his first-degree murder charge to manslaughter, was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison, and agreed to testify against Jones, who he said masterminded the plan to kill Pippenger.

But, with Monday’s plea deal, in which Jones agreed to change her not guilty plea to guilty of manslaughter plea, there was no trial.

It was a bittersweet moment for Michelle Pippenger when Jones pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. As much as she wanted the ordeal over, her family had suffered a devastating loss.

Caleb and Michelle Pippenger

It was her two sons, then ages 13 and 14 who went outside to check on their step-father and found him lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Michelle said a man, later identified as Sepulvado, had come to the door that evening asking to borrow a tool to repair a flat tire. They were having a family gathering at the time, and she said Caleb told the man he didn’t have the tool. But after the man left to get in his vehicle, Caleb decided to go out and see what he could do to help.

That was when Michelle said Sepulvado got out of his vehicle, directed Pippenger to the other side of the car and shot him. Pippenger tried to run, but the gunshot had hit a major artery and he fell, which is where the boys found him.

Although Pippenger and Jones were never married, they had battled for custody of their son after Jones was arrested on drug charges. Sepulvado later admitted though Jones was not at the scene when Pippenger was fatally wounded, she masterminded Pippenger’s murder in retaliation for his being given sole custody of their son.

After Jones was sentenced on Monday, Michelle Pippenger said though she felt some closure now that the people responsible for killing her husband have been sentenced, she did not believe Jones’ sentence was harsh enough.

Calling Jones’ plea deal and sentence “very disheartening,” Michelle said, “She took a life. She orchestrates it. She didn’t take just my husband, she took my kids’ father, she took her own kid’s father.”

She added that she had hoped Sepulvado would be sentenced to life in prison, because “he took a life,” but was not unhappy about Lochabay’s plea deal, as Michelle said Lochabay “just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

During Monday’s proceedings, victim impact statements were made by Pippenger’s father and mother who now have custody of their son’s child, along with Michelle and her 16-year-old son, who along with his younger brother, found their stepfather’s body that night.

Though it’s been a grueling two-and-a-half years for Michelle, as she attended every hearing throughout the ordeal, and though not happy with the sentences doled out to the two people responsible for killing her husband, she’s ready to begin moving on.

“I hope that my family can find peace now that it’s over, that we can have some closure,” she said.