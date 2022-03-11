NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia Police are trying to find a woman who they say used a fake check to purchase three vehicles worth $100K.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said Shawntell Rena Romero wrote a fraudulent check to purchase the vehicles from a local dealership.

When the dealership processed the check, it was returned as fraud, Hughes said.

Romero may still be the area and is known for driving a black Chrysler 300 with a temp tag, Hughes said.

Warrants have been issued for her arrest on charges of monetary instrument abuse and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone who knows where she is should contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477)

This is a developing story. We are working to get some additional details.