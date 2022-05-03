SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that seriously wounded a woman early Tuesday morning at a motel in West Shreveport that a man initially reported as an attempted suicide.

Shreveport police were called to the Knights Inn on West Monkhouse Drive just before 5:45 a.m. by a man who told officers his girlfriend had shot herself. The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Once at the hospital, however, the woman told police that the gunshot was not self-inflicted.

Police have not confirmed whether there have been any arrests or any suspects identified in the shooting.