Woman shot at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting that left a woman injured by gunfire at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of W. 68th Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and she is expected to survive her injuries.

SPD says the woman was shot by another woman, whose name has not been released to the public. Police say they do know who fired at the victim, but she is not in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.