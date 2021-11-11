Woman shot driving in Northwest Shreveport, walked for help

Woman shot in the foot while driving through Northwest Shreveport, pulled over at Cooper Road Plaza Apartments. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was shot while driving in Northwest Shreveport, where she pulled over at an apartment complex and had to walk for help.

Just after 4:30 on Thursday Shreveport Police received an emergency call of a shooting at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments on the 2900 block of Peach Street. A woman was driving a red Tahoe when she was shot in the foot.

She managed to pull over next to the apartment complex and walked to the nearby fire station for help.

Police do not yet have a suspect and the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.