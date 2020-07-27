Woman shot in head at Shreveport apartment complex, search underway for husband

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman is fighting for her life after she was allegedly shot by her husband this morning at a Shreveport apartment complex.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Cedar Creek Village Apartments in the 3500 block of Cedar Creek Dr.

According to Shreveport Police, a woman was allegedly shot in the head by her husband. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are currently searching for the woman’s husband.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.