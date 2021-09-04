Woman shot while driving when occupants of car behind her open fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A late Friday night shooting has left a woman hospitalized and the people responsible on the run.

Shreveport police say that around 11:15 p.m. Friday, a woman was driving north on Jewella Avenue at Greenbriar Drive when the people inside what was described to them as a tan Mercury with one blue headlight that was traveling behind her opened fire.

Trying to escape the gunfire, the victim continued driving north, ultimately crashing her car into a pillar at the Jewella Quick Stop at Jewella and Sunset Drive.

The woman, who was shot in the back, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in non-life-threatening condition.

There were no shell casings where the victim was found, but officers backtracked and found more than 20 shell casings at the intersection of Jewella and Greenbriar, so were able to confirm that’s where the actual shooting took place.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.