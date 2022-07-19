SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a woman showed up at the hospital Tuesday after being shot while riding in a car in Shreveport‘s Mooretown neighborhood.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman showed up at LSU Health Shreveport just after 8 a.m. with a gunshot wound in the rear of her upper thigh. She is expected to recover.

The woman says she was traveling near the intersection of Henry Street and Broadway Avenue when the bullet struck her.

Police say the shooting is under investigation.