Caddo Coroner identifies woman killed Wednesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died from being shot multiple times on Wednesday, Sept 18. in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

Princess Cooper, 25, of Ringgold, was found mortally wounded in a vacant lot in the 400 block of Egan Street shortly after 7 p.m. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died just after 8 p.m.

Coroners were able to identify Cooper through fingerprint comparison. She was scheduled to be autopsied at Ochsner LSU Health.

Police say that the shooting remains under investigation.

