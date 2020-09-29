Woman wanted for stealing 3 cell phones from Bossier City Target

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives want to know if you recognize a woman accused of stealing three cell phones from Target.

The thefts happened on two different occasions in the 2700 block of Beene Blvd.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, on Aug. 30 surveillance video showed a white female enter the store, select a cellphone from the shelf, remove it from the package and leave the store with the cell phone and without paying for it.

Investigators said on Sept. 3 surveillance video showed the same white female reenter the store, select two more cellphones from the shelf, remove them from their packages and leave the store without paying for them.

The two incidents left Target at a $700 loss.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit your tip at www.p3tips.com.

