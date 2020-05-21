Woman wanted for stealing wallet at Shreveport grocery store

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a woman accused of stealing another person’s wallet at a Shreveport grocery store.

The theft happened back on May 11 at Brookshire’s in the 3600 block of Pines Rd.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a black female enter the store and steal a wallet left by another shopper.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this woman’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-075131 with your tip.

