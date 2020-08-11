Woman wanted for theft at Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a woman accused of theft at a Shreveport Walmart.

The theft happened back on July 25 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case.

Anyone with information about this woman’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-117833 with your tip.

