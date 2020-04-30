Woman wanted for theft at Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a woman accused of stealing merchandise from a Walmart in south Shreveport.

The theft happened on March 13 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

Surveillance video showed a woman enter the business and take items from the store without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this woman’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-042453 with your tip.

