SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Highland neighborhood early Thursday. This is the second person in Shreveport wounded in a shooting in five hours.

Officers arrived at the scene on the 300 block of Robinson Pl. just after 3:30 a.m. They say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials have not yet released if there is a suspect in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

Police say another shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on Davy Dr. in the south Shreveport neighborhood of Suburban Acres. A man reportedly arrived at the LSU Health Shreveport with a gunshot wound. Officers say his injuries were non-life-threatening. There are no suspects reported in custody.

