Women caught on camera stealing from Burlington Coat Factory in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a group of women accused of stealing items from Burlington Coat Factory in south Shreveport.

The theft happened on Sunday, Nov. 22 in the 8900 block of Jewella Ave.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed three black females take merchandise from the store without paying for it.

The women were seen leaving in a White Chevy Malibu with Louisiana tag #452DHQ.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identities of these women is urged to contact them at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app.