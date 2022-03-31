SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Woodlawn High School has taken extra security measures on campus following a threat made via social media Wednesday.

According to Caddo Parish Public School officials, the threat was made Wednesday evening through social media claiming gun violence and a bombing at the high school.

The district says administrators and district security were notified, as well as the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. An investigation has been launched to track where the threat originated.

Caddo Parish Schools continue to encourage students, staff, and families who see something of concern to immediately report the information so that an investigation may take place by appropriate law enforcement agencies.