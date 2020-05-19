Xbox purchase leads to robbery in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help tracking down a man accused of robbing another person during the purchase of a video game console.

The robbery happened on Thursday, May 14 in the 8500 block of Linwood Ave.

According to Shreveport Police, the victim met up with a man to buy an Xbox. When the victim pulled out the money, the man took the cash and ran off.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery or this man’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include Cad# 20-077066 with your tip.

