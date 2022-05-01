SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a young female was struck and wounded by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout in the city’s South Highland neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Fairfield Avenue, where police were called for a report of a shooting and arrived to find the victim, who was taken to a local hospital. Her current condition has not been released.

Police believe the shots were fired between multiple vehicles chasing each other along Erie Street.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith was on the scene.

“I’m sad, my heart is broken” Smith said. “I’m almost left speechless that someone would make an attempt to harm someone else, but even more so, my heart is shattered because an innocent person got injured.”

“My heart goes out to the family and my prayers are with them,” said Dist. C council member John Nickelson. “We gotta work together as a council, as a community and as a body of elected officals to happening throughout the city.”

The police chief says the gunmen responsible are still at large.