Zwolle man jailed after allegedly setting fire to home where estranged wife slept

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office, in conjunction with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a Zwolle man for setting fire A the trailer where his estranged wife was sleeping.
Keivondrick Cutright, 31, was booked into the Sabine Parish Jail on one count each of aggravated arson and violation of a protective order.
Around 11 a.m. on Jan.2, the Central Sabine Fire Department responded to reports of a trailer fire with suspicious circumstances in the 2300 block of Marthaville Road in Many.
When firefighters arrived, no fire was active, but evidence of a fire on the exterior of the trailer was found.
The State Fire Marshal then was contacted to assist with determining how the fire started.
