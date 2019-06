(NBC) Stepping into the music festival season?

The infamous “Crocs” are teaming up with “Beams” to bring you Crocs with fanny packs.

This will give shoe fanatics all the comfort and style of the original crocs, now with a place to store your keys, cash, cards, or other personal items.

If pockets aren’t your thing and bags weigh you down, the zippered pack attached to your shoes might be the go-to move for summer, street, and festival style.