“Dads on Duty” honored by Shreveport leaders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local dads are honored by Shreveport City Council and Mayor Adrian Perkins Tuesday afternoon.

The “Dads on Duty” have been recognized nationally by CNN host Roland Martin and actors Will Smith and Drew Barrymore. All for their efforts to stop fights between high school students at Southwood High School.

Just a few weeks ago, multiple fights broke out on the campus. So these dads are spending time at the school to talk to kids and encourage a safe school.

The principal told the council their efforts have made a difference.