Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Good News! A warming trend is going to kick in Monday and continue through the upcoming week. However, your overnight low temperatures will not be following that trend. Temperatures in the morning will hang out near freezing or well below as we go through a good chunk of the upcoming week. Tonight’s low temperatures will verify that.

The week ahead will be marked by the bountiful sunshine. A couple of minor cold fronts will come through with very little in way of cold air. The afternoon sunshine will help warm our temperatures, as we head toward the end of the week, into the 70-degree range. Tomorrow, Sunday. high temperatures may cause you to doubt the warming trend. However, afternoon highs ranging through the ’50s are not far off from the norms. Tomorrow’s highs will be right there.

But, if you take the trend for the next seven days and look at both the morning lows and the afternoon high temperatures, you will see that, by mid-week, high temperatures will be slightly above normal. However morning lows will stay below freezing, more than likely, for the northern half of the ArkLaTex, Generally along and north of I-30.