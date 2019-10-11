Dale Sibley sworn in as Caddo Registrar of Voters

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s official! Caddo Parish has a new Registrar of Voters.

Dale Sibley can now get to work, after taking the oath for the position Thursday.

Sibley is a familiar face in public service. He was once a Chief Administrative Officer in the Shreveport mayor’s office.

He says since we’re in the middle of an election cycle, he isn’t interfering with staff members, but is looking forward to planning for future elections.

“We have an education function, an information function and I intend to emphasize these functions, so we make it convenient. We make it simple. We make it accessible and I think that’ll encourage people to come out and vote.”

Last month the Caddo Parish Commission interviewed candidates for the position and selected Sibley.

