SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in southwest Shreveport late Saturday.

According to the coroner, 29-year-old Eric Champion of Dallas, Texas was traveling west on Mount Zion Road just before 9:30 p.m. when his motorcycle struck a guard rail.

Champion was thrown from the motorcycle and struck the pavement in the 700 block of Mount Zion Rd. he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shreveport police are investigating the cause of this accident.

An autopsy was ordered.