Dance studio owner takes to social media to warn people about private property

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A popular location in Shreveport for photo shoots is the subject of a Facebook video that has been viewed more than 30,000 times.

On Sunday evening Terry Jackson was filming a dance routine at a site on Texas Avenue. Shortly after getting started, the owner arrived and informed the group that it was in fact private property.

“We did apologize right up front for being there. We didn’t try to give him excuses or anything. We’re trespassing.”

According to Jackson things quickly escalated.

“When my sister suggested, well can you put a sign up so people like us that really don’t know would know and he really became irate, belligerent and yelled at us and that’s the time we said ok it’s time to go.”

KTAL/KMSS reached out to the property owner and he didn’t want to speak on camera about what happened and told us he would prefer not to acknowledge the video.

“I felt extremely disrespected.”

Jackson claims in the past this site has been used frequently by high school students for photo shoots and that’s what lead her to share her own personal experience on social media.

“Let me notify people that this really is private property. There’s an owner. There are no signs but, there’s an owner and he shows up angry and children don’t need to be out there.”

Jackson acknowledges not everyone agreed with her actions on social media, but wants others to be mindful in the future.