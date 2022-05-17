MANSFIELD, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “I’ve been very supported so far and I just think this is a good job. I did my research before I got here and I was impressed.”



New Mansfield Head Football Coach Darrell Barbay has hit the ground running with his new program. Barbay started on campus back in January after a decade in charge of Jasper’s football program . Since then, he’s had an opportunity to see evaluate his new program and likes what he sees.

“They’re country kids, that’s what they are,” said Coach Barbay. “And, they’re hard nosed, they wanna be coached. They’re very well mannered and they’re great kids and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it so far.”



While at Jasper, Coach Barbay compiled an 86-32 record over ten years, making the postseason every season, while winning six district championships in the process. Coach Barbay believes a little bit of “Texas intensity” might be just what his new program needs to get back on track.



“The intensity of what I’ve been used to, I’ve tried to bring here,” said Coach Barbay. “When I first got here our coaches said I seemed a little wound up, seemed very energetic. We aren’t wasting any time around here.”



A move down to 2A puts the Wolverines in District 2-2A, competing with the likes of Many and Red River. Despite the stiff competition, Coach Barbay has clear expectations for his team.



“We weren’t as strong as I thought we needed to be and we probably still aren’t. We’re working. We’ve got a tough schedule. And the expectations of where I think we should be, we’ve still gotta keep working to get there. But, I’ve liked what I’ve seen so far.”



