David Raines Community Health Centers opens Saturdays for COVID vaccinations

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The demand is growing for seniors to get vaccinated in northwest Louisiana, David Raines Community Health Center has opened its clinics on Saturday’s to distribute the vaccine.

“You know it’s something that we need to do. If we want this virus to go away, said Willie Crowder who was finishing her 15-minute observation after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine.

“In life, we take chance after chance, so getting the shot is an advantage, it’s something that is necessary,” said Crowder.

This is the third Saturday clinic the David Raines Community Health Center has held to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to the community.

“Today we have a schedule of almost 200 patients scheduled for our Saturday clinic,” said Patricia Williams, David Raines Clinical Services Director.

“We will have Saturday clinics until we run out of vaccine. We want people to come out, our main goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible,” said Katie Fora, RN David Raines.

David Raines clinics for vaccine distribution are being held across their four sites in Shreveport, Bossier, and Minden.

The injections are offered to those age 70 and older. The clinic has just over 1,000 doses of vaccine and wants to make sure everyone eligible to receive it is covered.

“Because we do have people who that are eligible that are turning it down and we just want them to know it is safe. I didn’t even know I had an injection in my arm, we just need you to come and get vaccinated,” said Williams.

Glenda Hire received the vaccine Saturday morning and for her, it was very personal to make sure she and her husband were vaccinated.

“I have a grandson that was in the hospital here for 14 days and it was bad. He’s recovered but not gone back to work yet. So that’s why we have been waiting for these injections because we know what he has been through,” said Hire.

David Raines will hold another clinic next Saturday at its Minden location. Call David Raines to make an appointment at 318-227-3354