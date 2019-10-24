Dead dog found chained and stuffed inside a kennel on the side of the road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A dead dog is found inside of a kennel and left on the side of the road in north Shreveport. We want to warn you this story contains images that may be disturbing to some.

Caddo Parish Animal Control officers said they did investigate and this situation highlights a larger problem in the parish.

The dead dog was found on North Thomas Drive off of Grimmett Drive. The dog was decomposing and had a chain around its neck stuffed inside of the kennel.

Animal control said it’s illegal to dump animals on the side of the road. Officers said they can prosecute if the dog has a microchip or rabies identification they can trace back to its owner. However, without a way to identify the dog it is difficult to prosecute.

“We checked it out. We pulled the dog out. We scanned it for a microchip. We got it back on our truck. We brought it here and rescanned it again. The dog didn’t have any identification marks. Any chips or rabies tags to properly identify or attach this dog with the owner,” said Eric Baker, Caddo Parish Animal Services Officer.

Baker went on to say Louisiana has a problem with dumping animals dead or alive. They’ve prosecuted 38 cases in Caddo Parish so far.

He said the proper procedure to dispose of a dead animal is to bury it on your property or you can call the City of Shreveport Sanitation Department to pick up the remains.

He said you can call the shelter at 318-226-6624 with information or questions about this case or any others.