CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — Three people are hurt, including a Heber Springs police officer and a Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy after a violent encounter Saturday morning.

According to the Arkansas State Police, officers with the Heber Springs Police Department and deputies with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate after 31-year-old Cody Weideman was found trespassing on property at a home on the 200 block of Wilburn Road.

A source with the ASP said that during the incident, Weideman cut both an officer and a deputy with a razor type instrument.

Authorities said that both the CCSO deputy and the HSPD officer used gunfire to subdue Weideman, but none of the three sustained life-threatening wounds.

The HSPD officer was treated at a local hospital, while the CCSO deputy and Weideman were transported to a Little Rock hospital and both are stable.

This investigation is ongoing and no information has been released on what charges Weideman could be facing.