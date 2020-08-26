Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Desoto Parish Animal Shelter prepares for Hurricane Laura

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Desoto Parish Animal Shelter is preparing for Hurricane Laura by stocking up on supplies for all in house animal residents in case storm damage affects their ability to travel or receive vendor supplies.

They’re making a resource list for the department of agriculture in case there is a need in the parish.

“Do I have any extra kennels? Do I have wire crates? Those sorts of things,” said the executive director of the shelter, Connie Philipp. “We work with the airport and they have an open hanger over there for us so if we have to put crates with dogs and cats over there.”

They are on standby to not only accommodate the needs of the parish, but needs from other areas including southern Louisiana in case they receive an influx of animals. They have enough resources to keep more animals for a short amount of time by doubling up animals that are fond of each other.

Philipp reminds everybody that it’s important to bring your pets inside or have a shelter where you frequently check in on them and protects against the storm.

“If they have collars, use a piece of duck tape with your name and address on it and phone number. That way if they end up some place else, people can them easily.”

