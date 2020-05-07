Rural health care in Desoto Parish impacted by health crisis

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The health crisis has impacted rural hospitals both medically and financially.

Desoto Regional Health in Mansfield provides health care to thousands of people living in towns and parishes south of Shreveport.

Four patients passed away from the virus at the hospital and a nurse lost her father to it with her mother recovering. The nurse later tested positive herself and returned to work after recovering.

“We’re acutely aware of what this toll of this virus takes on people,” said Todd Eppler, Desoto Regional Health CEO. “I try encourage folks to not take this lightly. To think oh I’m young and healthy therefore I’m not going to have a problem. We all need to continue to take this seriously and do the things we’re being instructed to do.”

Eppler said most services had to stop to focus on the virus. The financial impact to rural hospitals is challenging and would be devastating if it were not for government support.

“Until we figure out where we’re going to go. It’s going to be really hard to know. Fortunately the federal government has come through and provided funding.”I would think most rural hospitals would have to close if it wasn’t for that funding,” Eppler said.

Funding also went toward telemedicine equipment that was needed even before the pandemic.

Desoto Regional has tested 438 people for COVID-19 with 140 confirmed cases. One patient’s discharge was just celebrated after recovering from the coronavirus.

“He made it through and we were just happy for him. We have a couple of patients who have been here for more than a week and we’re hopeful they’ll be going home soon,” Eppler said.

Since last week, Desoto Regional Health has been able to begin some procedures and surgeries again along with care for those who had to wait because of federal and state guidelines.