Difference’s aside two Louisianan’s come together to help stop the spread of the coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – News of the seventh Louisiana coronavirus death was given today by Governor John Bel Edwards. Along-side the governor, Attorney General Jeff Landry, the two coming together to express how important it is for people in the state to take this situation seriously.

Despite the political difference between Governor Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry they coming together to show people anyone can get this virus.

As Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards gave an update on statewide efforts to combat the coronavirus, he was joined by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

And even though he and the governor have not always seen eye-to-eye.

“The governor and I are standing here shoulder to shoulder and that is how serious a problem we are facing,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Also joining Governor Edwards, LSU national champion football Coach Ed Ogeron.

Who wants people to know tackling the coronavirus is not an option.

“Have faith, have faith in the game plan, we’re going to get through this, there is going to be some rough times but we can’t give into it, fear makes you give into it, have faith. Go strong, go as a team lean on each other,” said Coach O, head football coach for LSU.

Governor Edwards says before it gets better it’s going to get to worse, numbers of cases are going to jump in the next day and half.

“Because we going to get test results, probably over a thousand test results all at one time. And I want people to be prepared for this as best as they can,” said Governor Edwards.

Testing has increased at the state lab with more than six-hundred tests for people under investigation, and Governor Edwards wants people to remember those who tested positive are still human.

“They are our fellow Louisianan’s, our fathers, brothers, mothers,sisters family members co-workers and neighbor’s. We have put aggressive measures into place but we know this virus can actually be with someone for 14 days before that individual shows symptoms and so it’s going to take some time to flatten this curve,” Governor Edwards said.

