Digging up the grave of America’s public enemy number one

Indianapolis, Ind. (WXIN) – The body of a notorious bank robber from the Great Depression is set to be exhumed in Indiana.

As Kelly Reinke reports others close to this history are anxious to learn what will be found.

“If you look right there sitting in the front row there’s Dillinger,” said Tony Stewart, relative of Dillinger’s wife.

It became Tony Stewart’s passion to research the history of John Dillinger as a way to understand a little more about his own family member.

“My great aunt is John Dillinger’s only wife,” Stewart said.

Beryl Hovious and John Dillinger were married for a few years until they divorced when he was put in jail.

“She would not talk about Dillinger at all because back in those days it was a disgrace to talk about being married to an outlaw,” Stewart said.

An outlaw family now wants to dig up to know if that’s really him buried at Crown Hill.

After looking at his exact copy of Dillinger’s death mask, Stewart said the markings match the gangster’s scars from plastic surgery.

Mike Thompson is Dillinger’s nephew who applied for the permit to have the body exhumed.

An idea discussed last year while filming this documentary called wanted: John Dillinger, according to the director Scott Umsteadt.

“They did seem to lean more that it was him at the time. So that has gotten me excited because they are saying there is new evidence and I am really excited to see what that is,” Umsteadt said.

Umsteadt feels honored relatives helped tell the story of ‘Public Enemy Number One.’

“I wanted to portray him as a human being and as someone who made a bad decision,” Umsteadt said.

Now the family is back in the spotlight with a plan breathing new life into Dillenger’s infamy.

“I can not wait to see what’s gonna happen with it,” Stewart said.

According to the permit, Dillinger’s body will be exhumed by September 16.