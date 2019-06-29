Disabled veteran using gardening as a path to healing

Caroline King owns Heirloom Farms in Haughton, Louisiana.

“It’s not a job it’s a passion and I love every bit of it.”

She’s a disabled veteran and who uses farming to overcome her physical limitations.

“By getting out there, within about 30 minutes I start feeling better. I’m able to get out in the garden… anything from as minor as weeding something to planting to just maintaining the crops we already have,”

King says gardening provides not only physical therapy… but also mental therapy.

“Walking in nature is always good for your mind and it’s therapeutic to just get out there and be by yourself and listen to nature. It’s the smells. It’s just the whole package.”

She wants to share the experience with others.

“I hope in the future to minister to other veterans by teaching them how to start out with simple gardening skills to either feed themselves or to work up to a small business type situation.”

King is confident gardening can change lives.

“The pride that comes with being able to harvest whatever you’ve been working on. That to me is a benefit within itself. Once you get out there you can’t help but feel better.”