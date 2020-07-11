District 3 Commissioner passed out masks for residents under new mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish District 3 Commissioner Steven Johnson provided free reusable face masks for residents living within the district Saturday morning. He passed out masks in partnership with the Shreveport alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Because of the new mask requirement for the city, Jackson wanted to make sure residents were able to have access to them. They were given in packs for individuals and families. Jackson says they were able to obtain about 2,500 masks in total to give away.

“I don’t think that we should have a requirement if we’re not going to at least supply individuals an opportunity to become compliant, and so this is an opportunity for people to get a free mask. They’ll be in each commission district,” said Jackson.

