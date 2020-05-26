Doctors say salons, movie theaters pose medium-high risk for contracting coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Before you grab the popcorn to see the latest new releases in the movie theatre or head to the salon, doctors say there are some things you should know first.

Number one on the list, doctors said, is that the threat of the coronavirus is real.

“And I understand people saying, ‘Well, it’s not as deadly as we thought it was or there’s not as many cases of people getting it as we thought there would be,'” said Dr. Karen Walker, Oil City Medical Clinic. “And that’s because we took social distancing seriously.”

The coronavirus is spread by the transmission of droplets from doing thing like talking, laughing and sneezing.

Doctors said the better the ventilation system in an enclosed space, the less germs are in the air. But, when it comes to movie theaters, doctors said they’re among the highest-risk activities reopening.

“I’m not sure why those are opening back up, yet,” said Dr. Walker. “I don’t know what the ventilation systems are, yet. I don’t get that. I think there’s other things that could open up before that.”

People we spoke with said they didn’t mind grabbing a seat to watch a show in a cinema.

“You could space people out and it wouldn’t be as risky,” said Christopher Bailes.

“And, I mean, barriers such as plexiglass and stuff like that, you can definitely come up with ways to make things safer,” said Curtis Zoss.

Doctors said salons don’t have to be as dangerous. They said getting a mani pedi and cut and color can be done safely.

“If you can just have scheduled appointments and have distance between stations of six feet and have both parties wearing masks, that should be no higher risk than going to Walmart,” said Dr. Walker.

The masks are key. The face coverings help prevent the spread of droplets, even though wearing them is not always easy.

“It’s really different,” said Alyssa Taylor. “It’s kind of a lot harder talking to people with it on because it’s hard to understand.”

But doctors said they do make a difference.

“I don’t think we’re trying to take anybody’s freedoms away,” said Dr. Walker. “It is a choice. But, I’d like to see more people make that choice more often than not to wear the mask.”

“I just hope everybody takes the normal precautions that they should,” said Ray Perkins. “You know, wear the face coverings. And, hopefully there’s not a spike.”

Doctors said washing your hands and not touching your face also can help keep you healthy.

