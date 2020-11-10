Domestic violence survivor given new smile thanks to Caddo DA program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office wants to remove the painful reminders associated with domestic violence.

A local survivor shares her story, publicly for the very first time and she asked us to hide her identity for her own safety.

“I basically hide from the world.”

A survivor of domestic violence started a journey last October in hopes of removing a painful reminder of her past.

“When I used to walk around or go to my kid’s school, what happened to her teeth?”

She says she was forced to make excuses.

“I didn’t want to let anybody know that I let a man abuse me like that, I was scared of what people might have to say.”

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office launched Abounding Smiles. The program restores the smiles of domestic violence survivors who have been injured during an attack.

“We’re dealing with people who not only have a broken spirit, they’re broken physically. One of the ways you rebuild is to make them feel better about themselves. Physical appearance is very important, particularly when you’re in situations where people may have been battered and broken.”

Feelings the program’s first participant understands all too well.

“When I would get around other people I could see their beautiful smile and I used to have a beautiful smile and I couldn’t smile because I didn’t have no teeth. I thought people was gone talk about me.”

She’s now regaining control of her life and received a new start. Dr. James Lowder and Dr. Carlee Gilley at Southern Roots Dentistry partnered with Dr. Blaine Calahan of Calahan Periodontics and donated their services.

“I like to help people. Let them know, I was in an abusive relationship and there’s people out there willing to help.”

She’s thankful for the physical changes and also the mental and spiritual progress she’s made and most importantly she no longer feels ashamed.

“I’m glad that they gave me my life back. I can smile again.”

DA Stewart is grateful to Southern Roots Dentistry and Calahan Periodontics for donating their services and hopes others will do the same.