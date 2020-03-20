Domestic violence tends to rise during the coronavirus spread

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is rising daily and more people are being asked to stay at home. But for some people home is not a safe place.

According to the Shreveport Domestic Violence Safe House manager, the number of cases is raising each week.

Jeri Rider, manager for the Shreveport Domestic Violence Safehouse, says the shelter is almost at capacity.

She’s expecting to fill the rest of the beds in the shelter very soon.

Rider says even though other businesses are closed, domestic violence programs here in Shreveport and throughout the state are not.

And advocates are still available not just for domestic violence but for child abuse and human trafficking.

“Domestic violence is ongoing, it’s every day, it’s every minute of every day. And once people realize that we are still here we’re here to help them they’re going to keep calling us,” said Jeri Rider manager for the Shreveport Domestic Violence Safehouse.

Rider says if anyone is looking to file restraining orders they can still do so.

Again all shelters are still open and all hotlines are still open for anyone who is in need of help.

Shreveport hotline number 318-226-5015

Louisiana hotline number 1-888-411-1333

