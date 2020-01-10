Donation drive covers lunch debts for 14 Bossier Parish schools

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some students in Bossier Parish will be starting the new year without school lunch debt.

In less than a month, a group of moms raised thousands of dollars to help take a bite out of the balances owed by elementary students in the parish.

They call their program Lighting Up Lunch, and the ladies are shining a spotlight on the issue of school lunch debt in the parish.

Thursday night, the group presented a check for $17,500 to Bossier Parish Child Nutrition at the school board meeting. The money will cover the costs of unpaid lunch bills for more than 14 schools.

Organizers said they’ve been overwhelmed by the community’s generosity.

“It’s just amazing to see people move out of the kindness of their hearts to help those that are less fortunate,” said Karla Horton, child nutrition supervisor for Bossier Parish Schools. “We’re excited to be able to spread that around to as many students and parents as possible.”

“It’s not possible without every single person,” said Ami Moss, with Lighting Up Lunch. “We had a person donate $10 to our PayPal and the note said, ‘I’m a single mom, this is all I have.’ But, she gave it. That is where it’s at. That is what this program is about. It’s about bringing these people together and loving on this community.”

School administrators hope this gift to families in need helps prompt more parents sign their children up for the free and reduced lunch program. It’s a confidential online process at myschoolapps.com.

The Lighting Up Lunch ladies said they’ll continue accepting donations to keep chipping away at the district’s debt. You can donate via PayPal using the address: lightinguplunch@yahoo.com.

