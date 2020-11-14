Donation drive to feed families Thanksgiving dinner in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Those looking to help others in the Marshall community this holiday season have an opportunity through a non-profit and famous American diner.

“There’s been a lot of struggles. Especially with Covid then hurricanes so it’s been a lot and hard on everyone in each community,” said Shelunda Buford, general manager Denny’s Longview, Texas.

Buford said her company gave her the opportunity to partner with a community organization to feed those unable to afford a meal this Thanksgiving.

“Corporate reach out to us and we were in charge of putting it together and reaching out to an organization,” Buford said.

So she thought of her aunt, Demetria McFarland who is the president of the non-profit organization Marshall Against Violence.

“Even in the midst of a pandemic there’s still people out there willing to help,” McFarland said.

Together they will host a food donation drive the day before Thanksgiving in Marshall. Denny’s will prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal that can feed a family of four and serve them drive-through style in the parking lot of Christus Good Shepherd Life Center. Each meal costs $36 and they’re raising money in Marshall in order to give them to families for free.

“We’re willing to help anyone who comes up and say they’re in need. We’re hoping to not turn anyone away so we’re asking for donations and no amount is too small. We’ve seen over the last few months how so many jobs have closed down and so many families are down to one paycheck because of job loss. Thanksgiving and the holiday season is all about giving and sharing,” McFarland said.

Donations can be made to Marshall Against Violence by calling 903-930-8783 or 903-576-5213for the Thanksgiving meal drive until November 18 so Denny’s can start preparing.