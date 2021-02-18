DOTD: Do not drive around barricades

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reminding people not to drive around a road-closed barricade for any reason.

DOTD says driving around barricades is not only against the law but is also dangerous for both drivers and DOTD workers who are on the streets trying to clear the roadways.

These barricades are put in place to protect everyone from dangerous situations on the road, whether that be ice, debris, high water, etc.

While roads have begun to open due to warmer weather, there are still many closures in place.

DOTD says be on the lookout for DOTD crews and other emergency responders and their equipment.