Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Storm Alerts

WINTER STORM ALERTS

Submit Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

DOTD: Do not drive around barricades

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reminding people not to drive around a road-closed barricade for any reason.

DOTD says driving around barricades is not only against the law but is also dangerous for both drivers and DOTD workers who are on the streets trying to clear the roadways.

These barricades are put in place to protect everyone from dangerous situations on the road, whether that be ice, debris, high water, etc.

While roads have begun to open due to warmer weather, there are still many closures in place.

DOTD says be on the lookout for DOTD crews and other emergency responders and their equipment.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss