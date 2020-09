The clouds are slowly decreasing across the northwest half of the area. The decrease in clouds will continue across all of the area Friday. Expect a quick warming trend through the weekend as highs return to the middle 80s for most of the area by Sunday.

The warming trend will end Sunday night. A cold front is scheduled to roll through the area Sunday night and Monday morning. It is looking likely that we will see some showers and thunderstorms near the front. As of right now, severe weather is looking unlikely.