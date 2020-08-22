TRAFFIC ALERT: Spring St. Bridge reopens this weekend in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After months of being closed due to a train derailment, the Spring Street bridge is set to reopen this weekend.

The bridge has been closed since April after a Union Pacific train derailed and struck its columns.

“The damage was extremely extensive, much more extensive than anything we could have taken with our in house bridge crews,” said Louisiana Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Erin Buchannan, who said these repairs were completed sooner than a typical bridge repair, which usually take closer to a year.

“So in four months time, we’ve been able to get this bridge back ready to open to traffic.”

In April, a 13-car train derailment slammed the bridge, causing damage to two of the steel pilings which hold up the bridge.

With more than 60,000 vehicles traveling over it daily, it had to be shut down.

“Off of I-20, this is our primary entrance into downtown, which most people use to access the riverfront, access the casinos, access anything they are coming downtown for.”

That resulted in traffic being diverted away from downtown businesses.

“It has been a hugely negative impact,” said Liz Swaine, Executive Director for Shreveport Downtown Development Authority. “I mean it’s, been negative to the Holiday Inn. It was hard to get there. It’s been negative to all the businesses downtown. The casinos. It’s going to make it easier for people to come down and spend money and it absolutely is. Come to the Farmers Market on Saturday morning. Come to all the businesses downtown.”

Louisiana DOTD added a crash wall to minimize future accidents as an additional safety measure.

“That is to do what it sounds like it should do. Hopefully in the future, there are any future train derailments. It’ll prevent the type of damage that we saw with this particular derailment,” Buchannan said.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.