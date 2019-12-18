Downtown Development Authority opposes Cross Bayou Point project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A proposed downtown project is now opposed by the governmental group that oversees downtown development.

The Downtown Development Authority of Shreveport has come out in opposition against the Cross Bayou Point project.

“Since there are public dollars on the line and potentially the use of these public dollars in the certain ways they are laying out could be damaging to our downtown currently. We felt we had to speak out,” said Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority Shreveport Executive Director.

The project is a proposal to build downtown waterfront development by the group the Gateway Development Consortium.

“It’s a public-private partnership. At this time we’re not asking the public to fund anything other than to assemble the land and that’s something the City of Shreveport has been doing,” said Paul Pratt, Gateway Development Consortium partner.

The project proposes relocating the Caddo Parish Courthouse. Something Swaine said would hurt existing downtown businesses.

“We felt that was going to be devastatingly bad for businesses that depend on foot traffic from the courthouse,” Swaine said.

Pratt said the project aims to create a new neighborhood for downtown.

“Cross Bayou has been undeveloped since the Civil War. So we’re looking to develop Cross Bayou, to move our anchor tenant there which would be the State of Louisiana as well as a sporting facility,” Pratt said.

Swaine said they want to grow downtown but the current proposal has too many concerns.

“We are very pro development. But it must be smart development, common sense development, and it’s got to be a win-win for all sides,” Swaine said.

Pratt said the project would benefit the city for future generations.

“We’re attempting to create 14-thousand permanent and temporary jobs over the next 30 years with this project. We’re asking the City of Shreveport to work with us to assemble 88 acres of brownfield land and donate it to the group so we can develop it,” Pratt said.

The next step lies with city council to decide whether to support a Memorandum of Understanding to move forward.

The gateway development consortium hopes to get a MOU in January by the city council.