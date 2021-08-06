Dozens line up at Airline High School to get their children vaccinated just in time for School

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – School starts on August 12th in Bossier parish, and parents were lined up at Airline High school Friday, to get their children vaccinated.

The initiative was a collaboration between LSU health and Bossier Parish schools to give kids 12 years and older an opportunity to protect themselves against covid-19.

“She’s a student at airline high school and we just feel that it’s important for her to get vaccinated before school starts back,” Nicole Webber whose a parent said.

“The younger population is being affected more severely this time. I don’t want to be making plans that are not supposed to be made…until long later in life,” Willis-Knighton nurse, Wendi Todd said.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health only 31 % of residents in Region 7 of Northwest Louisiana have been vaccinated. Only 31% in Bossier Parish alone.

“Bossier schools partnered with LSU health, even before the school year ended in May, and we had several vaccine clinics. So now, before school starts, we wanted to be able to give everybody that opportunity to do so again,” Bossier Parish school’s liaison Sonja Bailes told us.

She said it’s an effort to get students back into the classroom.

“Our students lost a lot of valuable class time as well as sports play last year from having to quarantine for so often for so long. And this year that won’t be a factor if they are vaccinated,” Sonja Bailes

Students who come in contact with the virus won’t have to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated.

“I feel like it’s going to make, not just me, but other people around me safe. and I hope other people will get vaccinated,” 12-year old Oliva Morgan said.

” If I’m being really honest I didn’t want to get it. My family and friends persuaded me,” 16-year old Catherine Webber said.

“I think the ‘delta variant’ has gotten people’s attention. Every pediatrician I see or hear speak is talking about more and more children is becoming infected with this variant than the previous variants,” Shelly Raley who serves as the LSU vaccine coordinator said. “It’s a wonderful community effort. it’s great to see and it makes my heart, which had been quite disheartened, a week or two ago, about this delta variant have some more hope.”

“We’ve been inundated the last couple of weeks with the delta variant. we are absolutely overwhelmed. I’ve been seeing lots and lots of people my age and younger getting sick and I had been kinda hesitant on getting the vaccine before and it’s time to get it done,” Wendi Todd said.

The next drive-thru clinic is Saturday at Airline High School…from 10 AM until 2 PM

Registration is only required for children ages 12 to 15. Parents can pre-register with LSU health.