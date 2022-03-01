SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local expert giving his insights into President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Dr. Alexander Mikaberidze is an author and military historian at LSU Shreveport and Ruth Herring Noel Endowed Chair.

We spoke to him for context on the crisis in Eastern Europe.

He spoke about the strength of Ukrainians, the weakness of Russia’s army and leadership under Putin, and how it is a momentous time for all nations.

“It’s the most incredible moment, historical moments that I’ve witnessed in my life and it’s going to be a moment that will keep looking at in the years to come. It is of tremendous importance for the history of Ukraine, for the history of Russia, and more broadly we’re witnessing a transformation of international affairs. So this is an event of world importance,” Mikaberidze said.

We’ll hear more from Dr. Mikaberidze throughout the week on Fox 33 and NBC 6.