NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – Saints quarterback Drew Brees celebrated his night off from Saints practice by voting with his wife, Brittany.

“Stood in line for an hour for early voting,” Brees celebrated on social media. “WE VOTED…thanks NOLA!”

Early voting runs through October 27th, while Election Day is November 3rd.

