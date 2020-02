Austin (KXAN) — Following Senator Bernie Sanders' victory in the Nevada caucus this weekend, the presidential hopeful held a rally in Austin Sunday. The rally featured promises from the Vermont senator to make executive orders at the start of his presidency if elected which would make sweeping changes such as legalizing marijuana and restoring the legal status of DACA recipients.

The Austin rally also featured a surprise guest: former 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson who offered her endorsement for Sanders. Williamson dropped out of the race in January.