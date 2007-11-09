Drive-By Shootings Occuring Across Arkansas

Health units across the State of Arkansas have been practicing preparations for the worse case scenario – a mass pandemic. Health officials participated in drive-through, mass dispensing “clinics”, like the recent one in Miller County Thursday, giving free flu shots to drivers without stepping out of their vehicles. While hundreds of free vaccines were doled out, the drive through service helped more than just the “patients.” “This practice helps us to be prepared so that we will already have it lined out in different ways, the logistics of giving large numbers of people medications quickly,” said Cynthia White, registered nurse withe Miller County Health Unit. Clinics practicing the mass dispensing plans in our area also include Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River and Sevier counties. If you missed your chance to get your free flu shot, health clinic officials say theres still plenty of vaccine left, although you may be required to pay.